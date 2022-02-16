Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) The entire eligible population in Goa has received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines, a health official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Four College Students Killed, 2 Critically Injured in Road Accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru.

With this, Goa's Directorate of Health Services has decided to close down all its COVID-19 vaccination centres and integrate them into the normal immunisation programme, the official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Centre Asks States to Review, Amend Additional Coronavirus Restrictions.

"The state has registered 100 per cent vaccination of the second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines. As the process has completed, the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state will be shut and the programme will be integrated with normal immunisation programme," Dr Ira Almeida, director of Health Services, Goa, told reporters here.

Dr Rajendra Borkar, state immunisation officer, said that the target of vaccinating 11.66 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the vaccine has been completed as they were administered both the doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)