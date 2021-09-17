Panaji, Sept 17 (PTI) A two-day long session of the Goa Assembly will be held on October 18-19 as per a notification issued by the state legislature department, an official said on Friday.

The controversial Bhumi Adhikarni Bill, which legalises several residential construction, is likely to be tabled during the session, the official said.

It was passed in the House in July but was then held back after criticism from some segments.

