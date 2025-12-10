New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Saket Court in Delhi has granted a 36-hour transit remand of the arrested accused Ajay Gupta to the Goa Police in the Arpora nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives and injured several.

The court has directed the Goa police to arrange medical care for Gupta, who is facing medical issues.

The arrested accused, Ajay Gupta, was brought to Delhi's Saket court for remand proceedings. He was detained by the Goa Police yesterday.

A Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta. When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding; a non-bailable arrest warrant was subsequently issued against him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police informed the Rohini Court that accused brothers Gaurav and Saurav Luthra had left the country soon after the Goa club fire tragedy and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had already been issued against them by a Goa court.

Opposing their plea for protection, the State submitted that the brothers were deliberately evading investigation and should not be granted any interim relief.

The accused, however, told the Court through their counsel that they apprehend arrest immediately upon landing in India. They argued that they had travelled to Thailand for work-related reasons and now wished to return but feared custodial action. Their lawyers emphasised that the applicants only sought brief transit protection to approach the competent court in Goa.

The Rohini Court took up the Transit anticipatory bail applications on Wednesday and questioned their maintainability, noting that the applicants were not presently within the territorial jurisdiction.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report will be ready within eight days, even as the state begins disbursing compensation to families of the victims and intensifies safety audits and enforcement across entertainment venues.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa, on Tuesday. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane. (ANI)

