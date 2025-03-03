Panaji, Mar 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to review the implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws.

During the meeting with Shah, Sawant informed him about the implementation of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, a release from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The chief minister informed that the Union Home Minister emphasised that these transformative laws are designed to ensure timely justice and called upon Goa to set a national benchmark in their effective implementation.

"The CM reaffirmed his commitment that Goa will lead by example, implementing these laws with conviction to uphold justice and strengthen the legal framework for our people," it was stated.

