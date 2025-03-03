Beijing, March 3: A man from China's Henan has filed a lawsuit against his girlfriend after an intense childbirth simulation caused severe physical injury, requiring emergency surgery. The incident began when the woman, encouraged by her family, took her boyfriend to a labour pain simulation centre as a pre-marital "test." The family believed the experience would help the boyfriend better understand the challenges of childbirth. Despite initial resistance, the man eventually agreed to participate in the simulation

The simulation process gradually increased in intensity over the course of three hours, starting with low-level stimulation and intensifying as time progressed, South China Morning Post reported. The girlfriend reportedly increased the intensity of the electrical currents every 90 minutes, with the pain reaching unbearable levels for the man. By the eighth level of intensity, he began screaming and struggling, and by the tenth level, he was reportedly gasping for air. ‘Sex Camp’ in China: ‘Sex Appeal’ Training Camp by Sex Appeal Academy Allegedly Charges USD 420 To Teach Women Art of Seduction, Discourage Their Husbands From Cheating.

What is a Childbirth Simulator?

A childbirth simulator, also known as a labor pain simulation or childbirth challenge, uses electrical currents to mimic the sensations of uterine contractions during labor. The device stimulates the skin and muscles with varying levels of intensity to simulate the pain and discomfort associated with childbirth. The goal of these simulations is typically to give participants, often men, a sense of the physical toll of labor. However, while these devices can simulate certain aspects of pain, experts argue that they cannot fully replicate the complexities of childbirth.

Labor is a multifaceted process that involves not just physical pain but also emotional and hormonal factors. Additionally, excessive intensity in simulations can cause harm, as seen in this case, where the man suffered severe injury. China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With ‘Rich’ Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

A week after the simulation, the man began experiencing worsening abdominal pain, leading to hospitalisation. Upon examination, doctors discovered that part of his small intestine had been irrevocably damaged, requiring surgical removal.

The woman acknowledged her responsibility for the incident, but the engagement was subsequently called off. The man’s family is now considering legal action, and the woman expressed her hope for his recovery, acknowledging the unintentional harm caused by the experience.

