North Goa district (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday held a 'Janta Darbar in Sankhali of North Goa.

A large gathering of people was seen at the venue to present their grievances and queries to the Chief Minister.

The practice of holding a janta darbar, a platform for the people to directly present their problems to officials has been a regular occurrence in Goa. Chief Minister Sawant has held multiple such events for the state's people.

The janta darbar has been held for multiple months in the state, including in August,February and May of this year.

In September of last year, the Goa CM held the janta darbar at Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali, with other officials also being present to address the various queries of the people.

Apart from the Chief Minister of Goa himself attending the various darbars in the state, other state ministers are also instructed to hold similar meetings to make sure the ministers also regularly interact with their constituents and understand the daily problems of the people.

Additionally, the Chief Ministers of different states have also held a janta darbar to address citizen's problems, including in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi.

Earlier on December 19, Chief Minister Sawant and the Minister for Tourism Rohan A Khaunte launched a series of transformative digital and tourism initiatives.

These initiatives, by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and the Department of Tourism, mark a significant step towards enhancing digital infrastructure and strengthening Goa's position as a progressive tourism destination.

The newly launched initiatives include the rollout of Free Public Wi-Fi Hotspots at 75 locations, ensuring seamless digital connectivity for residents across the state.

Additionally, the installation of 11 4G BSNL towers will significantly enhance mobile network coverage, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening communication infrastructure.

The introduction of the Let's Goa platform offers an innovative and user-friendly solution for tourists to explore Goa effortlessly. Furthermore, the launch of the One Map Goa GIS (Geographic Information System) portal, will facilitate efficient spatial planning, infrastructure development, and governance in the state. (ANI)

