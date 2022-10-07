Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the inauguration of the INVEST-GOA 2022 summit on Friday called upon the investors to invest in Goa and said that the state has the required logistics to set up their ventures.

He appealed to GCCI and Investment Promotion Board to assist investors in setting up their ventures and make Goa a preferred investment destination for investors. He also said that Goa has good connectivity by way of the road, rail and airways to cater to the needs of the industries.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 14 Arrested for Thrashing Three 'Sadhus' on Suspicion of Being Child Abductors in Durg.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the INVEST- GOA 2022 SUMMIT an event organised by GCCI in Association with the Government of Goa, FICCI and Invest India.

The Chief Minister said although Goa intends to have an investment in the industrial sector but would prefer eco-friendly industries. He urged the investors to partner in Goa's industrial growth to work together in making the new India Mission successful.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express Train Suffers Damage Yet Again Near Ahmedabad, Undergoes 'Nose-Job' After Hitting Cattle on Consecutive Day; Watch Video.

"Minister for Industries Shri Mauvin Godinho appreciated GCCI for organizing such an event on behalf of the Government and said Goa has all sorts of infrastructure required for industrial growth. Shri Godinho urged investors from all over to invest in the industrial sector and become partners in Goa's industrial growth. Let's grow together to boost the nation's economy", he added.

Ex-Union Minister of Railway and Keynote Speaker, Suresh Prabhu said Goa has its own industrial policy which is investor-friendly and is the best place for investment and is the right time to be here in Goa. Goa is the best place conducive for business and a place to relax as well, he remarked.

He advised making Goa as the first ESG-compliant State as it is the right place to host events like the World Economic Forum. Goa has the potential to become a startup forum and being a small State it is ideal to venture into World Design centres for the world, the state would earn revenue out of royalty, he remarked.

Minister for Information and Technology, Rohan Khaunte said, "Investment and industry is something Goa is looking for. Government is endeavouring for its industrial growth wherein IT has a pivotal role in making Goa a knowledge destination and making mission Swayampurna Goa successful".

He further said that Goa has its own policy and the Government has initiated steps to develop infrastructure right from reaching WIFI services in every constituency. A startup under IT policy is a game changer in the industry sector seeking the right investment in the IT sector. Apart from Infrastructure for IT, we seek to make Goa a Tourism and Creative Capital in the Country, he added.

Nicole Faria a young entrepreneur from Navelim was felicitated at the hands of the Chief Minister at the event.

MLA Reginaldo Lourence, Principal Secretary Finance Dr V. Condavelou, IAS, Chairman of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries Shri Pratik Patwari, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Shri Lalit Gandhi, Stakeholders from the industrial sector and others attended the function.

The proceedings of the said meeting began with the signing of MOUs between the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries and BITS PILANI Shri Lalit Gandhi and Dr Suman Kundu did the honour.

The Chief Minister released the document of Goa Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)