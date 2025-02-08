Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that officials of the state health department have been asked to create awareness among people about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) to prevent panic.

Rane stated the same in a written reply to a starred question tabled by St Cruz MLA Rudolfo Fernandes on Friday, the last day of the Goa legislative assembly's winter session.

Also Read | 'Sheikh Hasina Speech Made in Individual Capacity': India Summons Bangladesh Envoy After Dhaka Lodges Protest Over Former Bangladesh PM's Remark.

MLA Fernandes had asked if the state Government was aware of the recent spread of the HMPV in a few states in India and sought to know the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in Goa.

State Health Minister Rane said all health officers have been asked to create awareness about HMPV, ILI and SARI among the general public to prevent any panic.

Also Read | Delhi Election Result 2025 Today: Counting of Votes for 70 Assembly Constituencies Begins at 19 Locations Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

He said that while strengthening and reviewing surveillance for ILI and SARI, officials have been asked to investigate severe cases of SARI or pneumonia with tests for H1N1, COVID-19, etc., and only then refer them to the National Institute of Virology Laboratory at Pune for further testing.

The minister said that officers were briefed about the trend of ILI or SARI cases in the state, and a presentation was given on the HMPV during a meeting last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)