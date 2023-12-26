South Goa (Goa) [India], December 26 (ANI): A MiG-29K fighter aircraft suffered a tyre burst on Tuesday at the Indian Naval Air Base INS Hansa while it was taxiing in Goa.

No personnel or material received damages in the incident.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Discusses West Asia Crisis Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

"During a routine taxi check at 12:14 pm on December 26 at Dabolim airport, Goa, one naval fighter aircraft encountered a tyre burst on the runway," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The incident led to several civil flights being diverted due to the blockage of the runway.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband’s Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

The Indian Navy said that the runway was made available for operations at 3:30 p.m.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)