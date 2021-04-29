Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijay Sardesai on Thursday offered the premises of the party's office in Margao to the state government to set up a vaccination centre.

In a similar move, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte donated an ambulance to the local health centre to ferry patients from their homes to hospitals and other treatment facilities.

Goa on Wednesday reported 3,101 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 85,009 and toll to 1,110.

