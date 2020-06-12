Coronavirus in India: Live Map

    141842

    8498

    147195

    297535
India News | Goa Reports 46 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 463

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 10:43 PM IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Goa on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 463, state health officials said.

"Goa detects 46 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 463," said state Health Department.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

The active number of cases stands at 394 and 69 have been recovered from COVID-19.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Mangor hill in the state, as per the daily health bulletin.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

India has reported 2,97,535 coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 were cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

