Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News

Fact Check Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
Screenshot of fake news shared by PIB | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, June 12: Women from underprivileged and poor background to be offered a loan of Rs 5 lakh on zero percent interest, claimed a message going viral on various social media platforms. The message, maliciously designed to be projected as a policy design of the Narendra Modi governments, states that the loans are being provided under PM Dhan laxmi Yojana to empower women from weaker backgrounds. Here's a fact check. Centre Planning to Sack 5 Lakh Government Employees? PIB Fact Check Terms Newspaper Report as Fake News.

Claim: Middle class and poor women can reap benefits of the PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana, under which any female aged between 18 to 55 can apply for a loan of Rs 5 lakh. The scheme allows women to return the loan over a period of 30 years, with no interest to be levied.

Further, the messages also state that women owning private properties in their own name would not be considered. Also, the beneficiary must have an account in a nationalised bank.

Fact Check: The news is completely fake, said a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the official media arm of Indian government. No such policy exists, and the Centre is neither considering any such proposal, it said.

See PIB Fact Check Tweet

Following the COVID-19 impact on economy, the central government has announced a spree of measured aimed at stimulating GDP growth and reviving small and medium businesses. However, no such scheme for women, as being maliciously circulated through the fake messages on WhatsApp, have been announced. Readers are advised to remain cautious of fake news.

Fact check

Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News
Claim :

Centre offering Rs 5 lakh loans to women on zero interest under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana.

Conclusion :

Fake news. No such policy exists, clarified the Press Information Bureau.

Full of Trash
Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
COVID 19 fact check Fake news Interest Free Loans Loan to Women loans PIB Fact Check PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana
You might also like
Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Education

Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter
Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video)
TV

Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video)
How to Treat Coronavirus at Home? Twitter User Narrates How She & Her Family Recovered From the Disease Before They Got Their COVID-19 Positive Results!
Viral

How to Treat Coronavirus at Home? Twitter User Narrates How She & Her Family Recovered From the Disease Before They Got Their COVID-19 Positive Results!
PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation
News

PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation
Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases
News

Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory
News

Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory
MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
News

MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
News

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement