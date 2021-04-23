Panaji, Apr 23 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 1,420 on Friday to touch 73,644, while the day also saw 12 deaths and 596 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the state so far is 976, and the number of people discharged is 61,628, leaving it with an active caseload of 11,040, he said.

With 3,607 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 6,09,932.

