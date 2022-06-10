Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 77 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,46,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 3,832, an official said.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Roped in as Icon to Raise Awareness Ahead of Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: Delhi CEO.

The recovery count increased by 47 to touch 2,42,073, leaving the coastal state with an active caseload of 431, he added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress and BJP Balance Each Other Out in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 41 Candidates Win Unopposed; Here's Full List of Winners.

With 1,117 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 19,59,695, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,46,336, New cases 77, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,42,073, Active cases 431, Samples tested to date 19,59,695.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)