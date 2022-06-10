Mumbai, June 10: Polling for Rajya Sabha Election 2022 started at 9 am on Friday and continued till 4 pm. The counting began at 5 pm. However, the contest narrowed down after 41 out of the 57 new members were elected unopposed in 11 states. Due to this, the tussle between the parties grew ten-fold in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, and Rajasthan to claim victory.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes was put on hold in Haryana and Maharashtra after a delegation of the BJP met the Election Commission this evening in Haryana and Maharashtra, asking that "this election be declared null and void on basis of broken rules of secrecy in voting". Similarly, a Congress delegation also met ECI over the allegations of ‘unfair’ polling. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: 3 Seats for BJP, 1 for Congress in Karnataka.

In the meantime, the results for Karnataka and Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 were declared. BJP won 3 seats in Karnataka while Congress won 1. In Rajasthan, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP could only manage one seat. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Here's How Members of The Upper House of Parliament Are Elected in India.

Here's the List of Full Winners:

Rajasthan

Pramod Tiwari (Congress)

Randeep Surjewala (Congress)

Mukul Wasnik (Congress)

Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP)

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)

Jaggesh (BJP)

Jairam Ramesh (Congress)

Maharashtra — TBD

Haryana — TBD

Here's List of 41 Candidates Who Were Elected Unopposed:

Uttar Pradesh

Laxmikant Vajpayee (BJP)

Radhamohan Aggarwal (BJP)

Surendra Nagar (BJP

Darshana Singh (BJP)

Sangeeta Yadav (BJP)

Baburam Nishad (BJP)

Mithlesh Kumar (BJP)

Kova Laxman (BJP)

Javed Ali (SP)

Jayant Chaudhary (joint candidate of SP-RLD)

Kapil Sibal (Independent with SP backing)

Bihar

Khiru Mahto (JD-U)

Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP)

Sambhu Saran Patel (BJP)

Misa Bharti (RJD)

Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

Tamil Nadu

Thanjai S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)

KRN Rajesh Kumar (DMK)

R Girirajan (DMK)

P Chidambaram (Congress)

CV Shanmugam (AIADMK)

R Dharmar (AIADMK)

Andhra Pradesh

V Vijaysai Reddy (YSRC)

Beeda Masthan Rao (YSRC)

S Niranjan Reddy (YSRC)

R Krishnaiah (YSRC)

Jharkhand

Aditya Sahu (BJP)

Mahua Maji (JMM)

Chhattisgarh

Rajiv Shukla (Congress)

Ranjeet Ranjan

Odisha

Sasmit Patra (BJD)

Sulata Deo (BJD)

Manas Mangaraj (BJD)

Telangana

Divakonda Damodar Rao (TRS)

B Parathasadhi Reddy (TRS)

Madhya Pradesh

Sumitra Valmiki (BJP)

Kavita Patidar (BJP)

Vivek Tankha (Congress)

Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechawal (AAP)

Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP)

Uttarakhand

Kalpana Saini (BJP)

Now all eyes are fixed on the outcome of the Maharashtra and Haryana RS polls. The Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 also hold significant importance as they will be held just a month ahead of the presidential elections.

