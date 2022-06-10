New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been chosen as an icon by poll authorities and her images will be used on posters and social media to reach out to a larger number of voters, especially the youth, ahead of the Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi, a top official said on Friday.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh at a press conference here said a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast their vote in the June 23 by-election.

"We are taking up a number of campaigns and activities to build awareness ahead of the by-election, such as street plays and social media drive to reach out to the young voters. And, actor Sonam Kapoor has been chosen as an icon, to raise awareness among voters," he said.

Kapoor was chosen as an icon for the New Delhi district, about two months ago. And, cricketer Yash Dhull was recently appointed as the "state icon" for Delhi to promote voter awareness among the youth, Singh said.

The film actor's images will be used on posters and social media to reach out to greater number of voters, especially the youth, he added.

Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender, he said.

Also, 1,899 voters in this assembly seat are in the 18-19 age group, he added.

From deployment of security personnel to monitoring poll code violations and from building voter awareness to ensuring necessary facilities, the Delhi CEO office said all preparations are being made to ensure that the upcoming Rajinder Nagar bypoll is inclusive, accessible and fair.

