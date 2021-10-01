Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,76,515 after 84 cases were detected on Friday, while the day also saw three deaths and 99 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state stands at 3,317 and the recovery count is 1,72,360, leaving it with 838 active cases, he said.

With 4,479 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa reached 13,57,968, he added.

