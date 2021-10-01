Chandigarh, October 1: In a shocking incident of drinking brawl turning fatal, a man was allegedly killed with an iron rod by his friend after an argument broke out between the duo over alcohol. The accused, identified as Sohan Pal, has been arrested by the police in this regard on Wednesday, according to the reports. The incident took place in the Industrial Area, Phase 1 of Panchkula in Haryana. The accused has reportedly confessed to the crime. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill.

Reports inform that the body of the deceased, identified as Pardeep who worked as a labourer, was found and an iron rod smeared with blood was also found lying next to the body. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Pal reached the police station claiming that the deceased had attacked during a fight. However, when police quizzed him, the accused reportedly confessed to have killed Pardeep. Drunk Man Bites Poisonous Snake to Death, This Time in Madhya Pradesh! Doctors Count Him as Lucky.

Pal reportedly had an argument with the deceased after Pardeep served him lesser alcohol. Following which, the accused grabbed an iron rod and attacked the deceased in a fit of rage. Pal then beat the deceased to death. Both of them worked as labourers. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

