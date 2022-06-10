Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday dedicate to the nation 'Dharohar', the National Museum of Customs and GST here as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week' celebrations, an official said.

As per a release of the Press Information Bureau, 'Dharohar' is housed in Panaji's famous Blue Building on the banks of the Mandovi River.

The two storey building, which was earlier known as Alfandega during Portuguese rule, is 400 years old, it added.

"Dharohar is one of its kind museums in the country that showcases not only the artefacts seized by Indian Customs across the country but also depicts basic Customs procedures for the knowledge of general public," the PIB release informed.

"Notable among its displays are the handwritten manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari, replica of Amin pillars, seized metal and stone artefacts, ivory items and wildlife items," it added.

The recent addition comes in the form of the GST gallery that showcases journey of the making of Goods and Services Tax, the most historical indirect taxation reform of New India, the PIB release said.

