Panaji, Apr 28 (PTI) Goa reported 3,101 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its infection count to 85,009, a health department official said.

With the death of 24 patients during the day, the fatality count of the coastal state reached 1,110, he said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 2,110 cases and 31 deaths.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 65,070 as 839 of them got discharge from hospitals on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the state is now 18,829, the official said.

"With 8018 new tests, Goa's overall test count has gone up to 6,40,149," he added.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a strict lockdown will be imposed in the state between April 29 and May 3 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

