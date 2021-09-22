Nashik, Sep 22 (PTI) The water level in the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose on Wednesday following the discharge of water from the Gangapur dam due to heavy rain, officials said.

Nashik city and most parts of the district received heavy rains from Wednesday morning to afternoon.

As per the Met department, Nashik city received 16.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

“Due to heavy rains in the Gangapur dam area, discharge of water from the dam will be increased in a phased manner. At 1 pm, the discharge from the dam was increased (at the rate of) 6,000 cusecs,” district collector Suraj Mandhare said on Wednesday.

As a result of the discharge of water from the Gangapur dam, the water level in the Godavari river rose considerably. Water had reached the chest of 'Dutondya Maruti', the tall idol of Lord Hanuman on the bank of the river, till 4.45 pm on Wednesday. Most of the small temples and the canopy under which post-death rites are performed were almost submerged in the water.

An alert has been sounded for residents living on the banks of the river as the water level may increase further. The district administration shifted small stalls and vendors on the banks of the river to safer places.

