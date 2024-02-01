New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi Customs recovered a gold bar weighing 997.8 grams from a passenger who arrived at Terminal-3, IGI Airport on Tuesday.

During the personal and baggage search of the pax, the customs officers recovered one foreign-origin gold bar with a market value of Rs. 66,07,432, as per an official statement.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive, New Customs House, New Delhi booked a case of foreign-origin gold being smuggled into India and further brought from Pune to Delhi, added officials. The said recovered foreign origin gold bar was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 on the reasonable belief that the same are liable for confiscation under Section 111 of the Customs Act 1962.

The passenger was arrested on Wednesday in under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

