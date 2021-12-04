Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Three passengers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of gold, foreign currencies and electronic goods worth Rs 65.13 lakh in two separate incidents at the airport here, the Customs authorities said on Saturday.

In the first incident, the Customs officials, acting on inputs, intercepted two male passengers who arrived from Dubai on Friday and seized 24" glass jars containing gold dust and electronic goods in the baggage of the passengers. One passenger was arrested in this connection, an official press release said here.

In the second incident, the sleuths, on receipt of information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru, checked the baggage of two passengers bound for Dubai on Saturday.

As many as 220 Saudi Riyals in the denomination of 500 concealed in the luggage of one of the passengers were found.

In both the incidents, the authorities seized 601 grams of gold, 11,000 Saudi Riyals and electronic goods worth Rs 65.13 lakh and arrested three people.

