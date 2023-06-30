New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 80 to Rs 59,030 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid gains in overseas precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 58,950 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Blast: Seven Suffer Burns Injuries After Explosion at Pharma Company in Anakapalli District (Watch Video).

Silver, however, tumbled Rs 550 to Rs 70,700 per kilogramme.

"Gold slightly recovered from three-month lows on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,030/10 grams, up by Rs 80 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Peace, Asks Government To Take Necessary Action in the Violence Hit State.

In the international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,906 per ounce while silver was down at USD 22.46 per ounce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)