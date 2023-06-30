Atchutapuram, June 30: Seven persons suffered burns with four of them sustaining severe injuries following a blast at Sahiti Pharma company on Friday, located at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, police said.

According to the preliminary report, the blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant in the company, they said.

"Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents some reactions may have happened, this is the preliminary report," Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna told PTI.

He said the injured suffered chemical burns and the observation time will be longer while noting that the medical authorities are yet to confirm any deaths.

Meanwhile, the inspector of factories is preparing a report on how the accident occurred, said Krishna.

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they do not approach the accident site. Further, police have also arranged for ambulances to shift the injured, making arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.