Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Trichy international airport seized Gold worth Rs 21.45 Lakhs from two passengers in two days who arrived in Trichy.

The custom Official recovered Gold of 24 karat purity worth Rs.17.72 Lakhs from passenger who arrived from Singapore by flight IX681, on Wednesday in the same manner. He also concealed the one cylindrical shaped gold of 24 karat purity concealed ingeniously in a Wood Trimmer Machine.

Based on Intelligence Unit, officials intercepted another passenger who arrived from Dubai at the exit gate in the same manner on Tuesday. During the Search six nos. of white colour laminated papers on which gold was sprayed and concealed in the middle layer of carton boxes 24 karat purity worth Rs.3.73 lakhs, was extracted and seized from the passenger under the Customs Act, 1962. the officials said.

Both of them were arrested by the customs authorities under Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway way. (ANI)

