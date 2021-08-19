The Gold bars seized at the Imphal airport.

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 19 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered three gold bars weighing about 500 gm worth approximately Rs 23 lakh from a passenger at Imphal Airport on Wednesday.

The accused Ragamath Ali was supposed to travel to Kolkata and onward bound for Bengaluru, during his frisking at the Security Hold Area (SHA) of Imphal airport, assistant Sub-Inspector Vikhram Sabal of CISF noticed the presence of a medal in the lower part of his body.

On questioning, the passenger confessed that he was carrying gold bars concealed in the body cavity (rectum), informed CISF. (ANI)

