Latur, Nov 6 (PTI) Two unidentified persons armed with knives robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 4.50 lakh from a farmhouse in Udgir in Latur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday near Banshelki dam, an official said.

Also Read | Huge Misappropriation of Funds Found in Special Audit of Five DU Colleges, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"Two people with faces concealed threatened the 78- year-old farmhouse owner with knives and escaped with the loot. Efforts are on to nab them," the Udgir rural police station official said.

The incident comes a day after Rs 10.58 lakh was looted from a car in Udgir.

Also Read | Work From Home: Rules For IT, BPO Companies Eased by Govt Under OSP Regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)