Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Fifteen wagons of a goods train loaded with limestone derailed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic on the route, a railway spokesperson said.

The derailment took place on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera when the train was going to Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer.

Also Read | Smartphone Sales Reportedly Grew 12% in India Last Year.

The engine of the goods train and two wagons behind it were safe and the derailment took place from the third wagon, a Government Railway Police source said, adding some of the wagons overturned.

A North West Railway spokesperson said a relief train has been dispatched to the site and restoration work is being started.

Also Read | Google Sued for Deceptive Collection of Location Data on Android Devices.

The official said the Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled and seven other trains have been partially cancelled due to the derailment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)