Dubai, February 2: The gold rate in Dubai’s retail market have shown signs of stabilization on Monday, February 2, 2026, as the "City of Gold" reacts to shifting global economic cues. Following a period of notable volatility in the international bullion market, retail rates in the UAE have settled into a steadier range. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 2, in AED, USD and INR below.

As of Monday morning, 24-carat gold is priced at AED 402.25 per gram, offering a slightly more accessible entry point for investors compared to the record highs seen in late January. Gold Rate Today, February 02, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 589.50 159.37 14,707 10 Grams 5,895 1593.7 1,47,070 1 Tola 58,950 16,061 14,47,000 22K 1 Gram 545.75 148.62 13,590 10 Grams 5,457.50 1,486.70 1,36,330 1 Tola 54,575 14,857 13,61,000 18K 1 Gram 448.50 122.07 11,190 10 Grams 4,485 1,221.3 1,11,900 1 Tola 44,850 12,213 11,19,000

Dubai Gold Rate Today: Market Drivers and Stability

The current price levels in Dubai reflect a broader "cooling off" period in the global market. After the "flash crash" witnessed on Friday, largely attributed to a stronger US Dollar and speculation surrounding Federal Reserve appointments, the market has entered a consolidation phase.

Because the UAE Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar, local gold prices in Dubai are directly influenced by the Greenback's performance. The recent stabilization of the dollar has allowed the gold rate today to remain relatively flat compared to Sunday's closing. Silver Rate Today, February 02, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Retailers in Deira and the Dubai Mall report steady footfall as tourists and residents take advantage of the recent price correction. In Dubai, 22K gold remains the most popular choice for jewelry buyers, while 24K bars and coins are seeing increased interest from long-term investors looking to hedge against global uncertainty.

Unlike many other global markets, Dubai's lack of VAT on gold bars and the competitive making charges on jewelry continue to make it a preferred destination for bullion shoppers, especially those visiting from India and Europe.

Market analysts suggest that gold will likely trade within a range of USD 4,650 to USD 4,800 per ounce (approximately AED 395 to AED 410 per gram for 24K) in the coming days. The primary focus for the week will be U.S. economic data and further clarity on international trade policies, which could trigger the next major price movement.

