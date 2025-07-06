Patna, Jul 6 (PTI) With several businessmen in Bihar flagging security concerns in the aftermath of the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka, the Bihar government on Sunday came out with an assurance that all such issues will be looked into and addressed.

Chief Secretary (CS) Amrit Lal Meena, whom a delegation of Bihar Industries Association (BIA) had met a day earlier, said security will be given to the business community as per norms.

“A delegation met me. I have assured them of appropriate security as per norms. Some of them have also asked for arms licences, which in any case is given to businessmen”, Meena told PTI.

Khemka, who was reportedly associated with the BJP, was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant outside his house in Gandhi Maidan locality at 11.40 pm on Friday as he was about to alight from his car.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Gulbi Ghat in Patna on Sunday. A large number of businessmen and industrialists attended Khemka's cremation.

Talking to PTI, BIA President KPS Keshri said, “The incident is a matter of serious concern. This has certainly put a question mark on the law and order situation in the state. A BIA delegation led by me met the CS and Bihar DGP on Saturday and discussed the security concerns of businessmen and industrialists at length. The CS and DGP have assured us that our concerns will be looked into and it will be addressed on priority basis”.

Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) Vice-President Ashish Shankar alleged that though Khemka was shot dead near Gandhi Maidan police station, it took several hours for the police to reach the spot.

"It's shocking. It reminds us of the days of Jungle-Raj. The BCCI and BIA will soon sit together and chalk out a detailed plan concerning security aspects of businessmen and industrialists which will be discussed with the authorities concerned in the government,” Shankar told PTI on Sunday.

Talking to reporters outside Khemka's house on Sunday, industrialist Ajay Singh claimed that he also received threats from criminals and brought the matter to the notice of the CM and Home department, but nothing happened.

"There is no redressal system for such complaints. We used to hear about Jungle-Raj. But apparently, the current situation in the state is not different. Government and the authorities concerned must take appropriate steps to improve the situation”.

