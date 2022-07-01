Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The death rate due to encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh has gone down by 95 per cent and soon the disease will be eradicated from the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday.

He was addressing an event to launch a special campaign against communicable diseases across the state at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

"Every section of the society joined hands against the disease. Now, we need to control the remaining five per cent of the death rate due of the disease and encephalitis will be totally eradicated from the state," the chief minister said.

A door-to-door Dastak campaign will start in the state from July 16-31 to prevent the spread of encephalitis, malaria, dengue, filariasis and chikungunya.

"Public health is not just treatment. Awareness, inter-departmental coordination and teamwork play a big role in this. It is the result of these things together that today eastern Uttar Pradesh is moving fast towards the eradication of encephalitis," Adityanath said in his address.

"Together, we will bring down the death rate to zero. Affected children should not be taken to quacks, but to specialists in government hospitals," he added.

"Till five years ago, deaths due to encephalitis started occurring with the advent of July. It is the result of teamwork that encephalitis that other communicable diseases have been successfully controlled. The JE death rate has been reduced by 95 per cent. Health, wellness and encephalitis treatment centres will help control the diseases triggered in the rainy season," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that campaigns like special communicable diseases control and Dastak are very important for complete eradication of JE and AES.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to make India TB-free by 2025. In this regard, arrangements have been made for free treatment of TB patients," he added.

