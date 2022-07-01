Kanthi, Jul 1: A truck hit one of the vehicles in Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari's convoy on Friday afternoon when he was on his way to Kanthi from Tamluk, a police officer said.

No one sustained any injury in the mishap at Marishda, he said.

The convoy vehicle, belonging to CRPF jawans in-charge of Adhikary's security, however, was badly damaged.

See Pic:

A heavy vehicle rammed into a CRPF escort car of my convoy. By the grace of Lord Jagannath no body was hurt. I am not injured & would continue attending scheduled events. I am grateful for the innumerous calls enquiring about my well being & would assure everyone that I am fine. pic.twitter.com/rA0hDfjdlV — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 1, 2022

According to the officer, a speeding Kalyani-Digha route bus went past the vehicle, which, in a bid to avoid collision, moved to the right and got hit by a truck instead.7th Pay Commission: 6% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Check Latest Update on Dearness Allowance.

The driver of the truck fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle, he said, adding that a search to nab him has been initiated.

Adhikari, later posting a picture of the damaged vehicle, said he and all others in his convoy were safe.

"A heavy vehicle rammed into a CRPF escort car of my convoy. By the grace of Lord Jagannath, nobody was hurt. I am not injured & would continue attending scheduled events.

I am grateful for the innumerous calls enquiring about my well being & would assure everyone that I am fine," Adhikari tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)