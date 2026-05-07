India News | Government Formation Efforts Gain Momentum in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal, Kerala; Mamata Says Will Not Resign as CM

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Efforts for government formation picked up pace in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry with the parties and alliances that won the polls also making preparations for oath-taking ceremonies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down as Chief Minister.

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In Tamil Nadu, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party, its chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath on Thursday.

The actor-turned politician is firming up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

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They said TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

TVK made a spectacular assembly polls debut and has secured the support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

Vijay, on Wednesday, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.

Vijay won from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state in the results announced on Monday, bringing to an end the DMK, AIADMK 'duopoly'.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in its bid to form government.

Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is set to hold its first Legislative Party meeting for newly-elected MLAs on Thursday.

Congress leadership has appointed party leaders Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken as observers to ascertain the views of party MLAs.

The Congress-led UDF registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls, winning 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony in Assam is likely to be held on May 12, according to state BJP sources.

Party leader Dilip Saikia told ANI that Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will arrive in Guwahati on May 9 to oversee the election of the Leader of the party's Legislative Party.

"On May 10, the BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held in Guwahati. After that, an NDA meeting will be held where the central observers will be present," Dilip Saikia said.

Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The ruling BJP-led NDA scored a thumping majority in the Assam polls.

NDA will form its third consecutive government in the state.

In West Bengal, party leaders including state President Samik Bhattacharya and General Secretary Sunil Bansal, arrived at Nabanna in Kolkata on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting.

West Bengal BJP is likely to elect legislative party leader May 8 and the swearing-in ceremony is slated for May 9

Bhattacharya said that swearing-in ceremony would be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party.

In Puducherry, AI NR Congress leader N Rangasami is set for another term in office as Chief Minister.

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".

She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that Trinamool Congress had "morally" defeated BJP in the polls.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she will continue her fight. "After the Bengal INDIA team is united now. I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally. I am a free bird. I worked for all. We might have lost but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved," Mamata Banerjee said according to Trinamool Congress sources.

The sources said Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was "heckled and pushed".

"Those who lost were forcefully defeated. I condemn West Bengal Police, CRPF, BJP-minded Chief Electoral Officer and ECI. More than 1500 party offices were hijacked. I was heckled and pushed. I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity," she said, according to AITC sources.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)