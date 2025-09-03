New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): The Centre has notified the creation of a new body for managing environment audits, aimed at bringing transparency in checking industries and projects for compliance with green laws.

The body, Environment Audit Designated Agency (EADA), will be responsible for certification and registration of environmental auditors, monitoring their performance, taking disciplinary action, facilitating capacity building, and maintaining an online register of certified professionals.

In a gazette notification issued on August 29, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change formally notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025. These rules lay down a structured system for environmental audits of industries and projects that fall under India's environmental protection framework.

The ministry, in a statement, noted that the existing system of monitoring is supported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Regional Offices of the Ministry, and State Pollution Control Boards/Committees. However, these agencies face "significant constraints in terms of manpower, resources, capacity, and infrastructure," making it necessary to introduce an additional, dedicated framework for audits.

According to the notification, the aim of the new framework is to "encourage self-compliance through internal control mechanisms" while also providing reliable data to strengthen conservation efforts. The notification further states that environment audits will help in "supporting India's climate goals, green credit, ESG frameworks and green finance mechanisms."

Under the rules, registered environment auditors will be empowered to inspect sites, collect samples, review compliance records, and prepare detailed audit reports. They will be bound by a code of conduct to maintain independence and avoid conflicts of interest. Any misconduct can lead to suspension or cancellation of certification by the designated agency.

A steering committee chaired by the Additional Secretary, MoEFCC, will oversee the implementation of the new audit framework and provide guidance to the designated agency.

The Environment Audit Rules, 2025, mark the first time that India has introduced a formal, independent audit mechanism to ensure industries remain accountable for their environmental performance. (ANI)

