Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhuvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday chaired a meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, constituted under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1995 and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), 1985.

According to a release, this meeting was held after an interval of 11 years, in which various topics were discussed in detail, and the Members of the Committee presented their suggestions.

The Chief Minister said that these laws were the result of the spirit of social justice and the foresight of the Congress Party and the architect of the Constitution, Baba Sahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. These laws were being effectively implemented in the state, bringing positive changes in the society.

He stated that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department had been named as the nodal officer to strengthen the administrative system further.

CM Sukhu said that Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, struggled throughout his life to establish equality and harmony in society. "Inspired by his efforts, the state government was working with sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes," he said, as per the release.

He said that incidents of untouchability had now reduced in Himachal Pradesh and the government was ensuring strict action in such cases. CM Sukhu said that approximately Rs 7.35 crore had been distributed as rehabilitation assistance to 1,200 victims in the last three years, while 45,238 victims had been provided free legal aid through the State Legal Services Authority.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil (Retd) said that 25.19 per cent of the state's population belongs to the Scheduled Castes and the state government was working with compassion for their welfare. He further stated that brotherhood and harmony were being promoted among all sections of society through reservations in government jobs and various social schemes.

The Minister said that under Articles 15, 16 and 17 of the Indian Constitution, untouchability and caste discrimination had been declared punishable offences and equal rights had been granted to all citizens. "In case of any violation of the Act, there was a provision of strict punishment and fine, depending upon the severity of the atrocity," he remarked.

Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvendra Goma, Chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission Nand Lal, MLAs Hans Raj, Vinod Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Malendra Rajan, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, DGP Ashok Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Shyam Bhagat Negi, Director, Social Justice and Empowerment Sumit Kimta along with the committee Members and senior officials, were present in the meeting. (ANI)

