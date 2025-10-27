Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Scheme To Earn INR 60,000 in 24 Hours and INR 10 Lakh a Month on Investment of INR 22,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video

Mumbai, October 27: A video has surfaced on social media falsely claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoted an investment platform that promised high returns on a minimal investment. The video claimed that Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed a scheme that would help an investor earn up to INR 60,000 in 24 hours and INR 10 lakh per month on a minimum investment of INR 22,000.

The video has been identified by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team as fake and digitally altered. "Earn ₹60,000 in 24 hours & ₹10 Lakhs a month! Sounds tempting? Think Again. A video on Facebook falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an 'investment program' that promises easy daily income. #PIBFactCheck," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 25,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

Fact Check: PIB Says Video of Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsing Investment Scheme Is AI-Generated

💥 Earn ₹60,000 in 24 hours & ₹10 Lakhs a month! 🚨Sounds tempting❓ 💸 Think Again‼️ A video on Facebook falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an 'investment program' that promises easy daily income.#PIBFactCheck ✅ ❌ FAKE ALERT! 👉The video is… pic.twitter.com/QsUkFkrYYW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2025

Did Nirmala Sitharaman Really Endorse a Scheme To Earn INR 60,000 in 24 Hours and INR 10 Lakh a Month?

The PIB Fact Check added that, "The Finance Minister or the Government of India has NOT launched or endorsed any such scheme!" The agency also provided a link to the original, unedited video in the X post.

The fact-checking agency also listed some tips to spot the scam. "Look for distorted lips or unnatural voice sync in videos. Check if the date, background, or logo seems mismatched. Verify links - official government domains always end with .gov.in. Search for the claim on trusted sources before sharing," the PIB said. Did PM Narendra Modi Appeal Citizens To Invest INR 21,000 To Earn up to INR 3,50,000 per Month While Promoting an Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Earlier, there was another video making the rounds on the internet wherein Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen saying that an investment of INR 22,000 could generate INR 25.5 lakh per month. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team termed it as fake and digitally altered.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

