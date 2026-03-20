New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Rajiv Rai on Friday said that any attempt by the government to work against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will only increase public sympathy for her, and her support among voters will continue to grow.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "If the Election Commission had shown the same strength in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the results might have been different... No matter how much the government uses its machinery against Didi (Mamata Banerjee), it will only generate more sympathy among the people for Didi. Her support will keep growing."

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His remarks come after the West Bengal CM slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling BJP in the centre, alleging that the state was being selectively targeted, calling the transfers of more than 50 senior officials an "undeclared emergency".

In a post on X, CM Banerjee claimed that the large-scale transfer of senior officials reflects political interference rather than administrative necessity.

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"The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGS, DIGs, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, have been summarily and arbitrarily removed," she said.

Calling it "political interference of the highest order", Banerjee said such actions undermine constitutional principles and indicate a "systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial".

She also raised concerns over delays in publishing supplementary electoral rolls, claiming it violates Supreme Court directions and creates uncertainty among citizens.

The West Bengal assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

According to the ECI, the first phase covering 152 assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)