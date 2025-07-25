Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday said the government has appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur to the central bank's board.

Thakur replaces Ajay Seth, who superannuated on June 30 after a four-year stint at the North Block.

A 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer, Thakur assumed charge of the Department of Economic Affairs on July 1.

"The central government has nominated Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India, vice Ajay Seth," the RBI said in a statement.

The nomination of Thakur is effective from July 24, 2025, and until further orders, it said.

In addition to the Economic Affairs Secretary, the other government nominee director on the central board is Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

