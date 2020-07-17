New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Centre on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for the lone-post of Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog CVC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The ministry has issued a pro forma for the application that asks the applicants to “indicate your suitability assessments for the post (in not more than 300 words)” among others.

Also Read | Multilateralism Needs to Represent Reality of Contemporary World, Says PM Narendra Modi at UN ECOSOC Session: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The CVC can have a Chief Vigilance Commissioner, currently Sanjay Kothari, and two Vigilance Commissioners — at present Sharad Kumar and Suresh N Patel.

Kumar is due to complete his term in October this year.

Also Read | Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai & Four Other Cities to Remain Cancelled Till July 31 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

“It is proposed to appoint a Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in October, 2020, as one Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure,” the Personnel Ministry said.

The Vigilance Commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years or until the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, it said.

All applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field(s), the order said.

The last date for sending the application is August 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)