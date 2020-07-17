Kolkata, July 17: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday announced to extend the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six metropolitan cities till July 31 amid the rise in coronavirus cases. These metropolitan cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

Informing about the latest update, the Kolkata Airport administration said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July." Earlier on July 4, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry issued a temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six metropolitan cities for two weeks. Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai & Four Other Cities Cancelled For 2 Weeks From July 6.

Here's what the Kolkata airport administration said:

The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July: Kolkata Airport #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Friday informed that they have reported 1,894 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases reached to 38,011 in the state, including 22,253 recoveries and 1,049 deaths. Also, the discharge rate in the state stands at 58.54 per cent, added the health department of the state.

