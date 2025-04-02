Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) An employee of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has filed a complaint with the cyber cell here, alleging a stock market investment fraud of Rs 2.27 crore.

According to police, the NCL employee, Yugal Kishore Tiwari, reported to police that on January 13, 2025, he received a WhatsApp link that led him to download a fraudulent trading application. After downloading the app, he was provided with two demat account numbers and assured of profits from stock trading.

Trusting the operators, Tiwari transferred Rs 1.46 in 24 separate transactions. Additionally, his niece transferred Rs 81 lakhs in 10 transactions, as per the police complaint.

A complaint in the matter was registered on Tuesday, and an investigation is underway, Cyber cell in-charge Rajesh Singh said.

