Mumbai, March 2: A tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Jalna district has left the community in shock after a 13-year-old boy allegedly killed a 41-year-old woman during a heated argument. The incident occurred on March 25 and was reportedly triggered by a dispute over a mobile phone and water flow to an agricultural field.

The victim, identified as Meera alias Sandhya Rajabhau Bondare, was found dead after the altercation. Initially, the case remained a mystery, but a complaint filed at the Tirthapuri police station led to an intensive investigation by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and police, reported News18.

The conflict began when the woman confronted the boy for blocking the water supply to her fields from a nearby canal. During the heated exchange, she allegedly threw his phone into the water, enraging him. In a fit of anger, the boy picked up a stone and struck her, causing fatal injuries that led to her death on the spot.

During the investigation, villagers reported seeing a boy fleeing the scene, providing a crucial lead for the police. Authorities questioned seven individuals before zeroing in on the minor suspect. When confronted, he eventually admitted to the crime. The case was cracked through a coordinated effort led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Bansal, Additional SP Ayush Nopani, and DYSP Vishal Khambe. A dedicated team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB), under the leadership of Pankaj Jadhav, along with officers from Tirthapuri Police Station, including Sajid Ahmed, conducted an extensive probe, ultimately leading to the boy’s detention.

The minor suspect is currently in custody as legal proceedings move forward. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crime, focusing on the boy’s mental state and any external factors that may have influenced his actions.

