New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the government has "failed" on multiple fronts, from national security to food security, and is attempting to divert attention from its "inefficiency" through raids by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the BJP-led Centre of keeping the citizens in the dark for almost two-and-a-half years on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The Congress as well as media reports have been highlighting that China "had occupied our land", however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire government kept denying this, Singhvi told a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"In an equally telling development, the village head of one of the last settlements along the LAC in Ladakh's Chushul said today that in the past year, at least three large grazing areas near the village have been turned into a no man's land or buffer zones after the Indian troops pulled back from the patrolling points in the Kugrang Valley, including patrolling points (PP) 15, 16 and 17," he said.

"Will the prime minister and the defence minister apologise for keeping the nation in the dark?" the Congress leader asked.

From national security to food security, the government has holistically failed to protect and secure the country on every front, he alleged.

Similar to its failure as regards national security, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has miserably failed on the economic front as well, Singhvi said.

"Food prices in the current week have risen by 40 to 50 per cent. Let me give you an example of India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh. The tomato prices that hovered between Rs 30-40 per kg a week ago in Uttar Pradesh have now risen to Rs 80 per kg," he said.

The Indian economy is recovering from a double whammy as retail inflation accelerated to 7 per cent in August, driven by high food and fuel costs, while factory output plunged to a four-month low of 2.4 per cent, Singhvi said.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell by USD 2.23 billion to USD 550.87 billion for the week ending September 9, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

Singhvi also alleged that incidents of crime against women are continuously rising under the Modi government.

He said after failing to govern the country, the Centre now seems to be attacking the opposition parties to "kill two birds with one stone -- to divert the attention of people from the BJP's inefficiency as well as to sabotage the opposition to ensure that no voice is raised against the government".

?According to a news report published on Wednesday, since 2014, there has been a four-fold jump in the number of ED cases against politicians, 95 per cent of whom belong to opposition parties, the Congress leader said.

