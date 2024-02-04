Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is moving towards making the electricity bill of the households in the country zero.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 11,599 crore here in Guwahati.

"In the last 10 years, we ran a campaign to provide electricity to every house. Now we are moving towards making the electricity bill zero. In the budget, the government has announced a huge rooftop solar scheme. Under this scheme, initially, the government will help one crore families to install rooftop solar panels," he said.

PM Modi said that the double-engine government of the BJP is committed to reaching every beneficiary.

"Our goal is to make the life of every citizen comfortable. This focus is clear in our budget. In the budget, the govt has resolved to spend Rs 11 lakh crore on infrastructure," he said.

Among the key projects for which the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

"I am fortunate to dedicate projects for Assam by the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. The inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, northeast with other countries of South Asia. These projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector," PM Modi said.

He said, "After the grand event in Ayodhya, I have now come here to the Dwar of Mother Kamakhya. Today I had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana Project here. When it is completed, it will fill the devotees of Mother Goddess from all over the country and the world with immense joy."

Highlighting that enthusiasm about tourism and pilgrimage is increasing in the country nowadays, he said that since the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was thrown open to the public, on January 22, over 24 lakh people have taken darshan.

"Only a few days have passed since the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, in just 12 days more than 24 lakh people have visited," he added.

Just before launching the developmental projects, PM Modi also held a roadshow here. People flocked to the streets through which the convoy passed and were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi'.

Prime Minister Modi waved back at them, acknowledging their rousing reception. (ANI)

