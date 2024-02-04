Guwahati, February 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 11,599 crore here in Guwahati. Launching the development projects, Prime Minister Modi said they will boost the connectivity in the region while also increasing avenues of employment for locals and encouraging them to take up sports.

Lauding PM Modi's efforts in pushing the infra in the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today marks a golden day for Assam. Under PM Modi, Assam has witnessed unprecedented peace and prosperity. Thousand of youths, who were driven to militancy and extremism, have surrendered their arms and returned to the mainstream. We got nine bridges made over the Brahmaputra River. It could only happen under the leadership and the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." PM Modi in Assam: Thousands Line Streets As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Guwahati (Watch Video)

Among the key projects for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister includes Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

He also laid the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs 3400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve the connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

"With a view to harness the tremendous sports potential of the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium," read an official release from the state government earlier. UPI in France: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates France for Launching of Unified Payments Interface at Eiffel Tower in Paris

PM Modi Dedicates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Projects in Guwahati

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the setting up of a medical college at Karimganj. Before launching the development projects, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in the Assam capital, with people lining both sides of the streets and chanting his name. He waved back at them, acknowledging their rousing reception.

