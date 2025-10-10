Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday sharply criticised the Maharashtra government over its handling of the flood situation in Marathwada, calling it a "matter of concern".

He also announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a 'Marathwada Morcha' led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray to protest the government's inaction.

Also Read | Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: Kerala High Court Asks Criminal Case to Be Filed, Cites 475 Gm Gold Missing.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said the government appeared more focused on welcoming the visiting British Prime Minister than addressing the severe distress faced by flood-hit regions.

"The flood situation in Marathwada is still a matter of concern, but the government is not serious. The government was busy welcoming the British Prime Minister. It was expected that Modi would come and make some announcements for the flood victims in Marathwada, but to prevent this burden from falling on Modi, Devendra Fadnavis has announced a package that will blow away the dust," Raut said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 20-Year-Old Female Student Found Dead by Hanging at Her Residence in Lalaguda Area; Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affairs by Volleyball Coach.

He demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers, emphasising that the damage to farmland is so severe that "the next two generations cannot use the land for farming."

Announcing Marathwada Morcha, Raut said, "Shiv Sena (UBT) is organising a Marathwada Morcha, and Uddhav Thackeray himself will lead it."

Raut also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend financial aid to the region's farmers from the PM Cares Fund. "We demanded that Narendra Modi should at least help the farmers of Marathwada from the PM Cares Fund. If the flood-affected farmers are not helped, then it should be known to whom this money is for?" he said, warning that the suicide rate among farmers could rise further if relief measures are not implemented urgently.

"Marathwada is still under the Nizam's rule. Atrocities and exploitation continue in Marathwada," Raut added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.

CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)