Tripura (Agartala), India, April 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the present state government is continually working for the overall welfare of the people, and this trend will continue.

"Apart from this, Tripura holds a significant position in the country in terms of blood donation. This trend should be maintained in the future as well," he remarked.

According to a release, CM Saha was speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of the 70th foundation day of the Deed Writers' Association in Agartala.

He mentioned that the Deed Writers Association has completed its 70th anniversary, which is a remarkable achievement.

"I have prior acquaintances with many members of this association. Today, I have paid tribute to the late officials of this organisation. You are working for the people, which is a social responsibility. The common people visit Deed Writers for matters related to land, property, etc.. They come to you with trust and hope that their work will be done legally, and there will be no problems in the future," CM said.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister also stated that the blood donation camp organised by the Deed Writers' Association would send a positive message to society.

"You have organised this camp out of social responsibility. Donating surplus blood can save the lives of patients in need. Tripura holds a significant place in the country in terms of blood donation, and this trend is expected to continue. There are currently 14 blood banks in the state, comprising 12 government-run and two private ones. More blood banks are expected to be established in the coming days. We now have a system for blood classification, which wasn't in place before. We are working to improve the welfare of the people," he added in a statement.

Saha further emphasised the need for a balance between the demand and supply of blood.

"Young people over the age of 18 should come forward to donate blood voluntarily. Healthy individuals up to the age of 60 are eligible to donate blood. Women can donate blood up to three times a year, while men can donate up to four times a year. Donating blood also provides an opportunity to check your health. If any disease is detected, it can be diagnosed. Blood donation is also beneficial in reducing the risk of blood pressure, heart issues, and other ailments," he said.

The program was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Corporator Janhvi Das Chowdhury, Jagannath Bari Temple in-charge Kamal Krishna Maharaj, Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya University Ramnagar branch in-charge BK Mamata, Sadar Sub-Registrar Ranjit Kumar Das, Deed Writers Association Secretary Pradip Kumar Pal, social worker Shyamal Kumar Deb, and other prominent personalities. (ANI)

