Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The Haryana government will establish 'Samrasta Virasat Kendras' in major cities to propagate the thoughts of great saints like Maharishi Valmiki, Saint Kabir, Guru Ravidas and the architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

Saini said the government is celebrating their birth anniversaries at the state level to spread the message of Maharishi Valmiki and other saints among the new generation.

The government has started the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana for this. Under this scheme, the birth anniversaries of saints and great men are being celebrated at the state level.

Addressing a "Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Samaroh" at a state-level function in Jind, the chief minister said the state government will now establish the 'Samrasta Virasat Kendras' in major cities.

On this occasion, Saini announced to give an amount of Rs 51 lakh for Maharishi Valmiki Bhawan in Narwana. He said that assistance will also be given to build a hostel in Hisar, according to an official statement.

Saini said that Maharishi Valmiki taught humanity to have compassion and kindness towards the exploited and the oppressed.

The government is working for the welfare and upliftment of every citizen of Haryana by following the teachings given by Maharishi Valmiki, he added.

The chief minister said the state government has worked to uplift deprived people in accordance with the teachings, ideals and principles of Maharishi Valmiki and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini said the state government has implemented the classification of reservation for Scheduled Castes into two categories: 'Deprived Scheduled Castes' (DSCs) and 'Other Scheduled Castes' fulfilling the promise in the party manifesto.

"Out of the 20 per cent quota reserved for Scheduled Castes in direct recruitment in government services, 10 per cent quota has been reserved for candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes. If suitable candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes are not available, the remaining vacant posts will be filled from among candidates from Other Scheduled Castes," Saini said.

"Similarly, if suitable candidates from Other Scheduled Castes are not available, candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes will be considered to fill the remaining vacant posts...," he added.

The chief minister while commenting on the poll results in Maharashtra thanked the people of that state and said they have given "another opportunity" to Prime Minister Modi to "realize the dream of 'Ram Rajya'".

He said the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki are not only an inspiration for us to live our lives but also to work and serve the people.

Saini said the government has constituted Haryana Rajya Safai Karamchari Aayog to protect the interests of Safai Karamcharis.

A provision has been made for an insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh in case of death of Safai Karamcharis on duty and Rs 10 lakh in case of death while doing sewerage work.

The chief minister said the state government has increased the salary of Safai Karamcharis from Rs 16,000-17,000 to Rs 26,000-27,000.

Saini said that five lakh houses will be built for the poor in urban and rural areas.

The chief minister said that 15,250 poor families have been given plots of 30 square yards in 14 cities under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana. A detailed plan to give plots in the remaining cities will be made soon, he added.

Saini said similarly, houses are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide a roof over the head of every poor person.

To provide a roof over the head of every poor, 50 lakh new houses have been given in the last 10 years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the keys of 15,000 more houses will be handed over to the eligible persons in the state soon, he added.

Saini said an amount of Rs 80,000 is also given for the repair of houses under Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana.

The state government has worked for the upliftment of every poor person in the state inspired by the vision of Dr B R Ambedkar, he added.

The chief minister said the very basis of achievements and development in the state has been the empowerment of the poor in the last 10 years.

The focus on last mile delivery has changed the lives of these sections. This pledge to serve the deprived is true social justice, he added.

Before addressing the gathering in Jind, Saini listened to Prime Minister Modi's programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at DAV Centenary Public School in Jind district.

Describing the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme as inspirational for society, the chief minister said through this platform, the prime minister spreads awareness on various social issues and brings forward people who bring positive change in the society.

Giving the example of campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', he said this initiative inspires people towards protection of the environment.

The chief minister said protection of the environment has become very important in the present times. Planting trees will reduce air pollution and improve the health of citizens, which will build a prosperous nation, he added.

Saini further said the prime minister has done many works for the welfare of the poor in the last 10 years.

