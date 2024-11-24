Bhopal, November 24: The TT Nagar police in Bhopal detained a woman impersonating an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Friday after her suspicious behaviour and irregularities in her uniform raised concerns. The woman, Shivani Chauhan, 28, was spotted wearing a police uniform with the Ashoka emblem while strolling in the New Market area of Bhopal.

A female constable grew suspicious upon noticing discrepancies in Shivani’s uniform, particularly her nameplate, which featured numerical digits typically used by constables and head constables. The constable alerted TT Nagar police, and Shivani was asked to accompany them to the station, where she admitted to being an imposter. Serial Cow Killer Arrested in Nandyal: Man Poisons 80 Bovines Over 4 Years to Force Villagers to Hire His Oxen in Andhra Pradesh, Jailed.

During questioning, Shivani revealed she wore the uniform to maintain the illusion of being a police officer for her mother, who has been gravely ill. Shivani, a resident of Indore, disclosed that she failed the MPPSC exam in 2019 but had falsely claimed to her mother that she secured a position as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to lift her spirits. To support this charade, she purchased an ASP uniform from a police canteen and occasionally wore it. Ghaziabad: Bihar Boy Pretends to Play Ludo, Drugs Passengers and Robs Them on Trains, Arrested.

On Friday, Shivani traveled to Bhopal with her cousin, whom she dropped off at a Lalghati hotel before heading to New Market. Police investigations revealed that she had previously visited a police station and posed for photos with personnel, although no illegal activities have been linked to her actions.

A case under Section 205 of the Indian Penal Code (impersonating a public servant with fraudulent intent) has been registered. Investigations are ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).